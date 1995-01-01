kmf
KMF - Komoransk franc

The Komoransk franc is the currency of Komorerna. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Komoransk franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find Komoransk franc rates and a currency converter.

Komoransk franc Stats

NameKomoransk franc
Symbolfranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top KMF conversionKMF to USD
Top KMF chartKMF to USD chart

Komoransk franc Profile

CoinsFreq used: franc25, franc50, franc100
Bank notesFreq used: franc1, franc2, franc5, franc10
Central bankBanque Centrale des Comores
Users
Komorerna

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07468
GBP / EUR1,18056
USD / JPY161,460
GBP / USD1,26873
USD / CHF0,903852
USD / CAD1,36745
EUR / JPY173,519
AUD / USD0,666991

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %