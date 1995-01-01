kmf
KMF - Comorese frank

The Comorese frank is the currency of Comoren. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorese frank exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find Comorese frank rates and a currency converter.

Comorese frank Stats

NameComorese frank
SymbolFrank
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top KMF conversionKMF to USD
Top KMF chartKMF to USD chart

Comorese frank Profile

CoinsFreq used: Frank25, Frank50, Frank100
Bank notesFreq used: Frank1, Frank2, Frank5, Frank10
Central bankBanque Centrale des Comores
Users
Comoren

