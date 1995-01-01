kmf
KMF - 科摩罗法郎

The 科摩罗法郎 is the currency of 科摩罗. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 科摩罗法郎 exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find 科摩罗法郎 rates and a currency converter.

科摩罗法郎 Stats

Name科摩罗法郎
Symbol法郎
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top KMF conversionKMF to USD
Top KMF chartKMF to USD chart

科摩罗法郎 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 法郎25, 法郎50, 法郎100
Bank notesFreq used: 法郎1, 法郎2, 法郎5, 法郎10
Central bankBanque Centrale des Comores
Users
科摩罗

