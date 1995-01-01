KMF - 科摩罗法郎

The 科摩罗法郎 is the currency of 科摩罗. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 科摩罗法郎 exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find 科摩罗法郎 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|科摩罗法郎
|Symbol
|法郎
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top KMF conversion
|KMF to USD
|Top KMF chart
|KMF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 法郎25, 法郎50, 法郎100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 法郎1, 法郎2, 法郎5, 法郎10
|Central bank
|Banque Centrale des Comores
|Users
科摩罗
