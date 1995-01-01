kmf
KMF - Franc comorien

The Franc comorien is the currency of Comores. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franc comorien exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find Franc comorien rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Franc comorien Stats

NameFranc comorien
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top KMF conversionKMF to USD
Top KMF chartKMF to USD chart

Franc comorien Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franc25, Franc50, Franc100
Bank notesFreq used: Franc1, Franc2, Franc5, Franc10
Central bankBanque Centrale des Comores
Users
Comores

Why are you interested in KMF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KMF email updatesGet KMF rates on my phoneGet a KMF currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18051
USD / JPY161,482
GBP / USD1,26852
USD / CHF0,903824
USD / CAD1,36791
EUR / JPY173,521
AUD / USD0,666650

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %