KMF - コモロフラン

The コモロフラン is the currency of コモロ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular コモロフラン exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find コモロフラン rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|コモロフラン
|Symbol
|フラン
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top KMF conversion
|KMF to USD
|Top KMF chart
|KMF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: フラン25, フラン50, フラン100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: フラン1, フラン2, フラン5, フラン10
|Central bank
|Banque Centrale des Comores
|Users
コモロ
コモロ
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KMF email updatesGet KMF rates on my phoneGet a KMF currency data API for my business