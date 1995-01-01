kmf
KMF - コモロフラン

The コモロフラン is the currency of コモロ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular コモロフラン exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find コモロフラン rates and a currency converter.

コモロフラン Stats

Nameコモロフラン
Symbolフラン
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top KMF conversionKMF to USD
Top KMF chartKMF to USD chart

コモロフラン Profile

CoinsFreq used: フラン25, フラン50, フラン100
Bank notesFreq used: フラン1, フラン2, フラン5, フラン10
Central bankBanque Centrale des Comores
Users
コモロ

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07457
GBP / EUR1.18051
USD / JPY161.457
GBP / USD1.26854
USD / CHF0.903805
USD / CAD1.36790
EUR / JPY173.498
AUD / USD0.666680

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%