KMF - الفرنك القمري

The الفرنك القمري is the currency of جزر القمر. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك القمري exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find الفرنك القمري rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الفرنك القمري
|Symbol
|فرنك
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Coins
|Freq used: فرنك25, فرنك50, فرنك100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: فرنك1, فرنك2, فرنك5, فرنك10
|Central bank
|Banque Centrale des Comores
|Users
جزر القمر
