KMF - الفرنك القمري

The الفرنك القمري is the currency of جزر القمر. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك القمري exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find الفرنك القمري rates and a currency converter.

الفرنك القمري Stats

Nameالفرنك القمري
Symbolفرنك
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top KMF conversionKMF to USD
Top KMF chartKMF to USD chart

الفرنك القمري Profile

CoinsFreq used: فرنك25, فرنك50, فرنك100
Bank notesFreq used: فرنك1, فرنك2, فرنك5, فرنك10
Central bankBanque Centrale des Comores
Users
جزر القمر

