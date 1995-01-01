kmf
KMF - Comorian Franc

The Comorian Franc is the currency of Comoros. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Francs is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find Comorian Franc rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Comorian Franc Stats

NameComorian Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top KMF conversionKMF to USD
Top KMF chartKMF to USD chart

Comorian Franc Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franc25, Franc50, Franc100
Bank notesFreq used: Franc1, Franc2, Franc5, Franc10
Central bankBanque Centrale des Comores
Users
Comoros

Why are you interested in KMF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KMF email updatesGet KMF rates on my phoneGet a KMF currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD0.00000
GBP / EUR0.00000
USD / JPY0.00000
GBP / USD0.00000
USD / CHF0.00000
USD / CAD0.00000
EUR / JPY0.00000
AUD / USD0.00000

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%