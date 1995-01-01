kmf
KMF - Franco comorense

The Franco comorense is the currency of Comoros. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco comorense exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find Franco comorense rates and a currency converter.

Franco comorense Stats

NameFranco comorense
SymbolFranco
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top KMF conversionKMF to USD
Top KMF chartKMF to USD chart

Franco comorense Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franco25, Franco50, Franco100
Bank notesFreq used: Franco1, Franco2, Franco5, Franco10
Central bankBanque Centrale des Comores
Users
Comoros

