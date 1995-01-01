khr
KHR - Kambodschanischer Riel

The Kambodschanischer Riel is the currency of Kambodscha. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kambodschanischer Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodia Riel is KHR, and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find Kambodschanischer Riel rates and a currency converter.

Kambodschanischer Riel Stats

NameKambodschanischer Riel
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = Kak
Minor unit symbolKak
Top KHR conversionKHR to USD
Top KHR chartKHR to USD chart

Kambodschanischer Riel Profile

CoinsFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500
Bank notesFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500, ៛1000, ៛2000, ៛5000, ៛10000, ៛20000, ៛50000, ៛100000
Central bankNational Bank of Cambodia
Users
Kambodscha

