KHR - Kambodschanischer Riel

The Kambodschanischer Riel is the currency of Kambodscha. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kambodschanischer Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodia Riel is KHR, and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find Kambodschanischer Riel rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Kambodschanischer Riel
|Symbol
|៛
|Minor unit
|1/10 = Kak
|Minor unit symbol
|Kak
|Top KHR conversion
|KHR to USD
|Top KHR chart
|KHR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500, ៛1000, ៛2000, ៛5000, ៛10000, ៛20000, ៛50000, ៛100000
|Central bank
|National Bank of Cambodia
|Users
Kambodscha
