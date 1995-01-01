khr
KHR - 柬埔寨瑞尔

The 柬埔寨瑞尔 is the currency of 柬埔寨. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 柬埔寨瑞尔 exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodia Riel is KHR, and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find 柬埔寨瑞尔 rates and a currency converter.

柬埔寨瑞尔 Stats

Name柬埔寨瑞尔
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = Kak
Minor unit symbolKak
Top KHR conversionKHR to USD
Top KHR chartKHR to USD chart

柬埔寨瑞尔 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500
Bank notesFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500, ៛1000, ៛2000, ៛5000, ៛10000, ៛20000, ៛50000, ៛100000
Central bankNational Bank of Cambodia
Users
柬埔寨

