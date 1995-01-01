KHR - 柬埔寨瑞尔

The 柬埔寨瑞尔 is the currency of 柬埔寨. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 柬埔寨瑞尔 exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodia Riel is KHR , and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find 柬埔寨瑞尔 rates and a currency converter.