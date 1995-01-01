khr
KHR - Cambodian Riel

The Cambodian Riel is the currency of Cambodia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Riels is KHR, and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find Cambodian Riel rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Cambodian Riel Stats

NameCambodian Riel
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = Kak
Minor unit symbolKak
Top KHR conversionKHR to USD
Top KHR chartKHR to USD chart

Cambodian Riel Profile

CoinsFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500
Bank notesFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500, ៛1000, ៛2000, ៛5000, ៛10000, ៛20000, ៛50000, ៛100000
Central bankNational Bank of Cambodia
Users
Cambodia

Why are you interested in KHR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KHR email updatesGet KHR rates on my phoneGet a KHR currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD0.00000
GBP / EUR0.00000
USD / JPY0.00000
GBP / USD0.00000
USD / CHF0.00000
USD / CAD0.00000
EUR / JPY0.00000
AUD / USD0.00000

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%