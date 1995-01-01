KHR - カンボジアリエル

The カンボジアリエル is the currency of カンボジア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular カンボジアリエル exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodia Riel is KHR, and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find カンボジアリエル rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|カンボジアリエル
|Symbol
|៛
|Minor unit
|1/10 = Kak
|Minor unit symbol
|Kak
|Top KHR conversion
|KHR to USD
|Top KHR chart
|KHR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500, ៛1000, ៛2000, ៛5000, ៛10000, ៛20000, ៛50000, ៛100000
|Central bank
|National Bank of Cambodia
|Users
カンボジア
カンボジア
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KHR email updatesGet KHR rates on my phoneGet a KHR currency data API for my business