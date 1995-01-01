khr
KHR - カンボジアリエル

The カンボジアリエル is the currency of カンボジア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular カンボジアリエル exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodia Riel is KHR, and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find カンボジアリエル rates and a currency converter.

カンボジアリエル Stats

Nameカンボジアリエル
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = Kak
Minor unit symbolKak
Top KHR conversionKHR to USD
Top KHR chartKHR to USD chart

カンボジアリエル Profile

CoinsFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500
Bank notesFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500, ៛1000, ៛2000, ៛5000, ៛10000, ៛20000, ៛50000, ៛100000
Central bankNational Bank of Cambodia
Users
カンボジア

