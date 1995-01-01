khr
KHR - Riel cambodgien

The Riel cambodgien is the currency of Cambodge. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Riel cambodgien exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodia Riel is KHR, and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find Riel cambodgien rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Riel cambodgien Stats

NameRiel cambodgien
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = Kak
Minor unit symbolKak
Top KHR conversionKHR to USD
Top KHR chartKHR to USD chart

Riel cambodgien Profile

CoinsFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500
Bank notesFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500, ៛1000, ៛2000, ៛5000, ៛10000, ៛20000, ៛50000, ៛100000
Central bankNational Bank of Cambodia
Users
Cambodge

Why are you interested in KHR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KHR email updatesGet KHR rates on my phoneGet a KHR currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18051
USD / JPY161,482
GBP / USD1,26852
USD / CHF0,903824
USD / CAD1,36791
EUR / JPY173,521
AUD / USD0,666650

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %