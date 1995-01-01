khr
KHR - Riel cambogiano

The Riel cambogiano is the currency of Cambogia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Riel cambogiano exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodia Riel is KHR, and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find Riel cambogiano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Riel cambogiano Stats

NameRiel cambogiano
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = Kak
Minor unit symbolKak
Top KHR conversionKHR to USD
Top KHR chartKHR to USD chart

Riel cambogiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500
Bank notesFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500, ៛1000, ៛2000, ៛5000, ៛10000, ៛20000, ៛50000, ៛100000
Central bankNational Bank of Cambodia
Users
Cambogia

Why are you interested in KHR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KHR email updatesGet KHR rates on my phoneGet a KHR currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18056
USD / JPY161,465
GBP / USD1,26862
USD / CHF0,903860
USD / CAD1,36786
EUR / JPY173,509
AUD / USD0,666598

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%