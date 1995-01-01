KHR - Riel cambojano

khr
The Riel cambojano is the currency of Camboja. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Riel cambojano exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodia Riel is KHR, and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find Riel cambojano rates and a currency converter.

Riel cambojano Stats

NameRiel cambojano
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = Kak
Minor unit symbolKak
Top KHR conversionKHR to USD
Top KHR chartKHR to USD chart

Riel cambojano Profile

CoinsFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500
Bank notesFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500, ៛1000, ៛2000, ៛5000, ៛10000, ៛20000, ៛50000, ៛100000
Central bankNational Bank of Cambodia
Users
Camboja

