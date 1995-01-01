KHR - Riel cambojano

The Riel cambojano is the currency of Camboja. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Riel cambojano exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodia Riel is KHR, and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find Riel cambojano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Riel cambojano
|Symbol
|៛
|Minor unit
|1/10 = Kak
|Minor unit symbol
|Kak
|Top KHR conversion
|KHR to USD
|Top KHR chart
|KHR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500, ៛1000, ៛2000, ៛5000, ៛10000, ៛20000, ៛50000, ៛100000
|Central bank
|National Bank of Cambodia
|Users
Camboja
Camboja
