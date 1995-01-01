khr
KHR - Riel camboyano

The Riel camboyano is the currency of Camboya. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Riel camboyano exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodia Riel is KHR, and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find Riel camboyano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Riel camboyano Stats

NameRiel camboyano
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = Kak
Minor unit symbolKak
Top KHR conversionKHR to USD
Top KHR chartKHR to USD chart

Riel camboyano Profile

CoinsFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500
Bank notesFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500, ៛1000, ៛2000, ៛5000, ៛10000, ៛20000, ៛50000, ៛100000
Central bankNational Bank of Cambodia
Users
Camboya

Why are you interested in KHR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KHR email updatesGet KHR rates on my phoneGet a KHR currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07451
GBP / EUR1,18055
USD / JPY161,461
GBP / USD1,26850
USD / CHF0,903870
USD / CAD1,36789
EUR / JPY173,491
AUD / USD0,666687

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %