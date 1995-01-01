khr
KHR - Kambodjansk riel

The Kambodjansk riel is the currency of Kambodja. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kambodjansk riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodia Riel is KHR, and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find Kambodjansk riel rates and a currency converter.

Kambodjansk riel Stats

NameKambodjansk riel
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = Kak
Minor unit symbolKak
Top KHR conversionKHR to USD
Top KHR chartKHR to USD chart

Kambodjansk riel Profile

CoinsFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500
Bank notesFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500, ៛1000, ៛2000, ៛5000, ៛10000, ៛20000, ៛50000, ៛100000
Central bankNational Bank of Cambodia
Users
Kambodja

