KHR - Cambodjaanse riel

The Cambodjaanse riel is the currency of Cambodja. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodjaanse riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodia Riel is KHR, and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find Cambodjaanse riel rates and a currency converter.

Cambodjaanse riel Stats

NameCambodjaanse riel
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = Kak
Minor unit symbolKak
Top KHR conversionKHR to USD
Top KHR chartKHR to USD chart

Cambodjaanse riel Profile

CoinsFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500
Bank notesFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500, ៛1000, ៛2000, ៛5000, ៛10000, ៛20000, ៛50000, ៛100000
Central bankNational Bank of Cambodia
Users
Cambodja

