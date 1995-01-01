khr
KHR - الريال الكمبودي

The الريال الكمبودي is the currency of كمبوديا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الريال الكمبودي exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodia Riel is KHR, and the currency symbol is ៛. Below, you'll find الريال الكمبودي rates and a currency converter.

الريال الكمبودي Stats

Nameالريال الكمبودي
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = Kak
Minor unit symbolKak
Top KHR conversionKHR to USD
Top KHR chartKHR to USD chart

الريال الكمبودي Profile

CoinsFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500
Bank notesFreq used: ៛50, ៛100, ៛200, ៛500, ៛1000, ៛2000, ៛5000, ៛10000, ៛20000, ៛50000, ៛100000
Central bankNational Bank of Cambodia
Users
كمبوديا

