KES - Kenia-Schilling

The Kenia-Schilling is the currency of Kenia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenia-Schilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenya Shilling is KES, and the currency symbol is KSh. Below, you'll find Kenia-Schilling rates and a currency converter.

Kenia-Schilling Stats

NameKenia-Schilling
SymbolKSh
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top KES conversionKES to USD
Top KES chartKES to USD chart

Kenia-Schilling Profile

NicknamesBob
CoinsFreq used: KSh1, KSh5, KSh10, KSh20
Rarely used: c50, c40
Bank notesFreq used: KSh50, KSh100, KSh200, KSh500, KSh1000
Rarely used: KSh10, KSh20
Central bankCentral Bank of Kenya
Users
Kenia

