KES - Kenia-Schilling

The Kenia-Schilling is the currency of Kenia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenia-Schilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenya Shilling is KES, and the currency symbol is KSh. Below, you'll find Kenia-Schilling rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Kenia-Schilling
|Symbol
|KSh
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top KES conversion
|KES to USD
|Top KES chart
|KES to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Bob
|Coins
|Freq used: KSh1, KSh5, KSh10, KSh20
Rarely used: c50, c40
|Bank notes
|Freq used: KSh50, KSh100, KSh200, KSh500, KSh1000
Rarely used: KSh10, KSh20
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Kenya
|Users
Kenia
