KES - Xelim queniano

The Xelim queniano is the currency of Quênia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Xelim queniano exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenya Shilling is KES, and the currency symbol is KSh. Below, you'll find Xelim queniano rates and a currency converter.

Xelim queniano Stats

NameXelim queniano
SymbolKSh
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top KES conversionKES to USD
Top KES chartKES to USD chart

Xelim queniano Profile

NicknamesBob
CoinsFreq used: KSh1, KSh5, KSh10, KSh20
Rarely used: c50, c40
Bank notesFreq used: KSh50, KSh100, KSh200, KSh500, KSh1000
Rarely used: KSh10, KSh20
Central bankCentral Bank of Kenya
Users
Quênia

