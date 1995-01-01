kes
KES - Shilling kényan

The Shilling kényan is the currency of Kenya. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Shilling kényan exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenya Shilling is KES, and the currency symbol is KSh. Below, you'll find Shilling kényan rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Shilling kényan Stats

NameShilling kényan
SymbolKSh
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top KES conversionKES to USD
Top KES chartKES to USD chart

Shilling kényan Profile

NicknamesBob
CoinsFreq used: KSh1, KSh5, KSh10, KSh20
Rarely used: c50, c40
Bank notesFreq used: KSh50, KSh100, KSh200, KSh500, KSh1000
Rarely used: KSh10, KSh20
Central bankCentral Bank of Kenya
Users
Kenya

Why are you interested in KES?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KES email updatesGet KES rates on my phoneGet a KES currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07328
GBP / EUR1,18040
USD / JPY161,592
GBP / USD1,26690
USD / CHF0,904706
USD / CAD1,36955
EUR / JPY173,434
AUD / USD0,665862

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %