KES - الشلن الكيني

The الشلن الكيني is the currency of كينيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الشلن الكيني exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenya Shilling is KES, and the currency symbol is KSh. Below, you'll find الشلن الكيني rates and a currency converter.

الشلن الكيني Stats

Nameالشلن الكيني
SymbolKSh
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top KES conversionKES to USD
Top KES chartKES to USD chart

الشلن الكيني Profile

NicknamesBob
CoinsFreq used: KSh1, KSh5, KSh10, KSh20
Rarely used: c50, c40
Bank notesFreq used: KSh50, KSh100, KSh200, KSh500, KSh1000
Rarely used: KSh10, KSh20
Central bankCentral Bank of Kenya
Users
كينيا

