KES - 肯尼亚先令

The 肯尼亚先令 is the currency of 肯尼亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 肯尼亚先令 exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenya Shilling is KES, and the currency symbol is KSh. Below, you'll find 肯尼亚先令 rates and a currency converter.

肯尼亚先令 Stats

Name肯尼亚先令
SymbolKSh
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top KES conversionKES to USD
Top KES chartKES to USD chart

肯尼亚先令 Profile

NicknamesBob
CoinsFreq used: KSh1, KSh5, KSh10, KSh20
Rarely used: c50, c40
Bank notesFreq used: KSh50, KSh100, KSh200, KSh500, KSh1000
Rarely used: KSh10, KSh20
Central bankCentral Bank of Kenya
Users
肯尼亚

