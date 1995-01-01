kes
KES - 肯雅先令

The 肯雅先令 is the currency of 肯雅. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 肯雅先令 exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenya Shilling is KES, and the currency symbol is KSh. Below, you'll find 肯雅先令 rates and a currency converter.

肯雅先令 Stats

Name肯雅先令
SymbolKSh
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top KES conversionKES to USD
Top KES chartKES to USD chart

肯雅先令 Profile

NicknamesBob
CoinsFreq used: KSh1, KSh5, KSh10, KSh20
Rarely used: c50, c40
Bank notesFreq used: KSh50, KSh100, KSh200, KSh500, KSh1000
Rarely used: KSh10, KSh20
Central bankCentral Bank of Kenya
Users
肯雅

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07487
GBP / EUR1.18049
USD / JPY161.420
GBP / USD1.26887
USD / CHF0.903597
USD / CAD1.36740
EUR / JPY173.505
AUD / USD0.666968

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%