KES - Kenyansk shilling

The Kenyansk shilling is the currency of Kenya. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyansk shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenya Shilling is KES, and the currency symbol is KSh. Below, you'll find Kenyansk shilling rates and a currency converter.

Kenyansk shilling Stats

NameKenyansk shilling
SymbolKSh
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top KES conversionKES to USD
Top KES chartKES to USD chart

Kenyansk shilling Profile

NicknamesBob
CoinsFreq used: KSh1, KSh5, KSh10, KSh20
Rarely used: c50, c40
Bank notesFreq used: KSh50, KSh100, KSh200, KSh500, KSh1000
Rarely used: KSh10, KSh20
Central bankCentral Bank of Kenya
Users
Kenya

