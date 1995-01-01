KES - Kenyan Shilling

The Kenyan Shilling is the currency of Kenya. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyan Shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Shillings is KES, and the currency symbol is KSh. Below, you'll find Kenyan Shilling rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Kenyan Shilling
|Symbol
|KSh
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top KES conversion
|KES to USD
|Top KES chart
|KES to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Bob
|Coins
|Freq used: KSh1, KSh5, KSh10, KSh20
Rarely used: c50, c40
|Bank notes
|Freq used: KSh50, KSh100, KSh200, KSh500, KSh1000
Rarely used: KSh10, KSh20
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Kenya
|Users
Kenya
Kenya
