KES - Keniaanse shilling

The Keniaanse shilling is the currency of Kenia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Keniaanse shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenya Shilling is KES, and the currency symbol is KSh. Below, you'll find Keniaanse shilling rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Keniaanse shilling Stats

NameKeniaanse shilling
SymbolKSh
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top KES conversionKES to USD
Top KES chartKES to USD chart

Keniaanse shilling Profile

NicknamesBob
CoinsFreq used: KSh1, KSh5, KSh10, KSh20
Rarely used: c50, c40
Bank notesFreq used: KSh50, KSh100, KSh200, KSh500, KSh1000
Rarely used: KSh10, KSh20
Central bankCentral Bank of Kenya
Users
Kenia

