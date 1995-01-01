kes
KES - Chelín keniano

The Chelín keniano is the currency of Kenia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chelín keniano exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenya Shilling is KES, and the currency symbol is KSh. Below, you'll find Chelín keniano rates and a currency converter.

Chelín keniano Stats

NameChelín keniano
SymbolKSh
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top KES conversionKES to USD
Top KES chartKES to USD chart

Chelín keniano Profile

NicknamesBob
CoinsFreq used: KSh1, KSh5, KSh10, KSh20
Rarely used: c50, c40
Bank notesFreq used: KSh50, KSh100, KSh200, KSh500, KSh1000
Rarely used: KSh10, KSh20
Central bankCentral Bank of Kenya
Users
Kenia

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07451
GBP / EUR1,18055
USD / JPY161,461
GBP / USD1,26850
USD / CHF0,903870
USD / CAD1,36789
EUR / JPY173,491
AUD / USD0,666687

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %