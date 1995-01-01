kes
KES - ケニアシリング

The ケニアシリング is the currency of ケニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ケニアシリング exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenya Shilling is KES, and the currency symbol is KSh. Below, you'll find ケニアシリング rates and a currency converter.

ケニアシリング Stats

Nameケニアシリング
SymbolKSh
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top KES conversionKES to USD
Top KES chartKES to USD chart

ケニアシリング Profile

NicknamesBob
CoinsFreq used: KSh1, KSh5, KSh10, KSh20
Rarely used: c50, c40
Bank notesFreq used: KSh50, KSh100, KSh200, KSh500, KSh1000
Rarely used: KSh10, KSh20
Central bankCentral Bank of Kenya
Users
ケニア

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07456
GBP / EUR1.18054
USD / JPY161.457
GBP / USD1.26855
USD / CHF0.903845
USD / CAD1.36788
EUR / JPY173.494
AUD / USD0.666686

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%