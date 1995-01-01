jmd
JMD - Jamaika-Dollar

The Jamaika-Dollar is the currency of Jamaika. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaika-Dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaica Dollar is JMD, and the currency symbol is J$. Below, you'll find Jamaika-Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Jamaika-Dollar Stats

NameJamaika-Dollar
SymbolJ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top JMD conversionJMD to USD
Top JMD chartJMD to USD chart

Jamaika-Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1c, 10c, 25c, J$1, J$5, J$10, J$20
Bank notesFreq used: J$50, J$100, J$500, J$1000, J$5000
Central bankBank of Jamaica
Users
Jamaika

