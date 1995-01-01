JMD - Jamaika-Dollar

The Jamaika-Dollar is the currency of Jamaika. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaika-Dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaica Dollar is JMD, and the currency symbol is J$. Below, you'll find Jamaika-Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Jamaika-Dollar
|Symbol
|J$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top JMD conversion
|JMD to USD
|Top JMD chart
|JMD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 1c, 10c, 25c, J$1, J$5, J$10, J$20
|Bank notes
|Freq used: J$50, J$100, J$500, J$1000, J$5000
|Central bank
|Bank of Jamaica
|Users
Jamaika
