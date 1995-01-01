jmd
JMD - Jamaicansk dollar

The Jamaicansk dollar is the currency of Jamaica. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaicansk dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaica Dollar is JMD, and the currency symbol is J$. Below, you'll find Jamaicansk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Jamaicansk dollar Stats

NameJamaicansk dollar
SymbolJ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top JMD conversionJMD to USD
Top JMD chartJMD to USD chart

Jamaicansk dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1c, 10c, 25c, J$1, J$5, J$10, J$20
Bank notesFreq used: J$50, J$100, J$500, J$1000, J$5000
Central bankBank of Jamaica
Users
Jamaica

Why are you interested in JMD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to JMD email updatesGet JMD rates on my phoneGet a JMD currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07482
GBP / EUR1,18046
USD / JPY161,432
GBP / USD1,26878
USD / CHF0,903683
USD / CAD1,36739
EUR / JPY173,510
AUD / USD0,666960

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %