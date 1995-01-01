JMD - Dollaro giamaicano

The Dollaro giamaicano is the currency of Giamaica. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro giamaicano exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaica Dollar is JMD, and the currency symbol is J$. Below, you'll find Dollaro giamaicano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dollaro giamaicano
|Symbol
|J$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top JMD conversion
|JMD to USD
|Top JMD chart
|JMD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 1c, 10c, 25c, J$1, J$5, J$10, J$20
|Bank notes
|Freq used: J$50, J$100, J$500, J$1000, J$5000
|Central bank
|Bank of Jamaica
|Users
Giamaica
