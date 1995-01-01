jmd
JMD - Dollaro giamaicano

The Dollaro giamaicano is the currency of Giamaica. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro giamaicano exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaica Dollar is JMD, and the currency symbol is J$. Below, you'll find Dollaro giamaicano rates and a currency converter.

Dollaro giamaicano Stats

NameDollaro giamaicano
SymbolJ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top JMD conversionJMD to USD
Top JMD chartJMD to USD chart

Dollaro giamaicano Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1c, 10c, 25c, J$1, J$5, J$10, J$20
Bank notesFreq used: J$50, J$100, J$500, J$1000, J$5000
Central bankBank of Jamaica
Users
Giamaica

