JMD - Dollar jamaïcain

The Dollar jamaïcain is the currency of Jamaïque. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar jamaïcain exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaica Dollar is JMD, and the currency symbol is J$. Below, you'll find Dollar jamaïcain rates and a currency converter.

Dollar jamaïcain Stats

NameDollar jamaïcain
SymbolJ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top JMD conversionJMD to USD
Top JMD chartJMD to USD chart

Dollar jamaïcain Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1c, 10c, 25c, J$1, J$5, J$10, J$20
Bank notesFreq used: J$50, J$100, J$500, J$1000, J$5000
Central bankBank of Jamaica
Users
Jamaïque

