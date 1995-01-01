jmd
JMD - Jamaicaanse dollar

The Jamaicaanse dollar is the currency of Jamaica. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaicaanse dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaica Dollar is JMD, and the currency symbol is J$. Below, you'll find Jamaicaanse dollar rates and a currency converter.

Jamaicaanse dollar Stats

NameJamaicaanse dollar
SymbolJ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top JMD conversionJMD to USD
Top JMD chartJMD to USD chart

Jamaicaanse dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1c, 10c, 25c, J$1, J$5, J$10, J$20
Bank notesFreq used: J$50, J$100, J$500, J$1000, J$5000
Central bankBank of Jamaica
Users
Jamaica

