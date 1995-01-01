JMD - 牙買加元

The 牙買加元 is the currency of 牙買加. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 牙買加元 exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaica Dollar is JMD, and the currency symbol is J$. Below, you'll find 牙買加元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|牙買加元
|Symbol
|J$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top JMD conversion
|JMD to USD
|Top JMD chart
|JMD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 1c, 10c, 25c, J$1, J$5, J$10, J$20
|Bank notes
|Freq used: J$50, J$100, J$500, J$1000, J$5000
|Central bank
|Bank of Jamaica
|Users
牙買加
牙買加
