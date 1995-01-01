jmd
JMD - Dólar jamaicano

The Dólar jamaicano is the currency of Jamaica. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar jamaicano exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaica Dollar is JMD, and the currency symbol is J$. Below, you'll find Dólar jamaicano rates and a currency converter.

Dólar jamaicano Stats

NameDólar jamaicano
SymbolJ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top JMD conversionJMD to USD
Top JMD chartJMD to USD chart

Dólar jamaicano Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1c, 10c, 25c, J$1, J$5, J$10, J$20
Bank notesFreq used: J$50, J$100, J$500, J$1000, J$5000
Central bankBank of Jamaica
Users
Jamaica

