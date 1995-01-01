jmd
JMD - الدولار الجاميكي

The الدولار الجاميكي is the currency of جامايكا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار الجاميكي exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaica Dollar is JMD, and the currency symbol is J$. Below, you'll find الدولار الجاميكي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الدولار الجاميكي Stats

Nameالدولار الجاميكي
SymbolJ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top JMD conversionJMD to USD
Top JMD chartJMD to USD chart

الدولار الجاميكي Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1c, 10c, 25c, J$1, J$5, J$10, J$20
Bank notesFreq used: J$50, J$100, J$500, J$1000, J$5000
Central bankBank of Jamaica
Users
جامايكا

Why are you interested in JMD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to JMD email updatesGet JMD rates on my phoneGet a JMD currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٩١
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٤٧
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٩٠
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٧٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٦٩٦
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٧٣
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٢٦
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٨٧٧

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜