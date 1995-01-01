jmd
JMD - 牙买加元

The 牙买加元 is the currency of 牙买加. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 牙买加元 exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaica Dollar is JMD, and the currency symbol is J$. Below, you'll find 牙买加元 rates and a currency converter.

牙买加元 Stats

Name牙买加元
SymbolJ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top JMD conversionJMD to USD
Top JMD chartJMD to USD chart

牙买加元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1c, 10c, 25c, J$1, J$5, J$10, J$20
Bank notesFreq used: J$50, J$100, J$500, J$1000, J$5000
Central bankBank of Jamaica
Users
牙买加

