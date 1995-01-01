jmd
JMD - ジャマイカドル

The ジャマイカドル is the currency of ジャマイカ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ジャマイカドル exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaica Dollar is JMD, and the currency symbol is J$. Below, you'll find ジャマイカドル rates and a currency converter.

ジャマイカドル Stats

Nameジャマイカドル
SymbolJ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top JMD conversionJMD to USD
Top JMD chartJMD to USD chart

ジャマイカドル Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1c, 10c, 25c, J$1, J$5, J$10, J$20
Bank notesFreq used: J$50, J$100, J$500, J$1000, J$5000
Central bankBank of Jamaica
Users
ジャマイカ

