JMD - ジャマイカドル

The ジャマイカドル is the currency of ジャマイカ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ジャマイカドル exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaica Dollar is JMD, and the currency symbol is J$. Below, you'll find ジャマイカドル rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|ジャマイカドル
|Symbol
|J$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top JMD conversion
|JMD to USD
|Top JMD chart
|JMD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 1c, 10c, 25c, J$1, J$5, J$10, J$20
|Bank notes
|Freq used: J$50, J$100, J$500, J$1000, J$5000
|Central bank
|Bank of Jamaica
|Users
ジャマイカ
