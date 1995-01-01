ils
ILS - Israelischer Schekel

The Israelischer Schekel is the currency of Israel. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israelischer Schekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find Israelischer Schekel rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Israelischer Schekel Stats

NameIsraelischer Schekel
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Agorat
Minor unit symbolAgorat
Top ILS conversionILS to USD
Top ILS chartILS to USD chart

Israelischer Schekel Profile

CoinsFreq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
Bank notesFreq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
Central bankBank of Israel
Users
Israel, Palästinensische Autonomiegebiete

Why are you interested in ILS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ILS email updatesGet ILS rates on my phoneGet a ILS currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07349
GBP / EUR1,18079
USD / JPY161,406
GBP / USD1,26757
USD / CHF0,903914
USD / CAD1,36939
EUR / JPY173,268
AUD / USD0,666771

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %