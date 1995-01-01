ils
ILS - Shekel israélien

The Shekel israélien is the currency of Israël. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Shekel israélien exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find Shekel israélien rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Shekel israélien Stats

NameShekel israélien
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Agorat
Minor unit symbolAgorat
Top ILS conversionILS to USD
Top ILS chartILS to USD chart

Shekel israélien Profile

CoinsFreq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
Bank notesFreq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
Central bankBank of Israel
Users
Israël, Palestine

Why are you interested in ILS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ILS email updatesGet ILS rates on my phoneGet a ILS currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07454
GBP / EUR1,18047
USD / JPY161,467
GBP / USD1,26847
USD / CHF0,903819
USD / CAD1,36787
EUR / JPY173,503
AUD / USD0,666690

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %