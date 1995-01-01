ils
ILS - Israëlische sjekel

The Israëlische sjekel is the currency of Israël. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israëlische sjekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find Israëlische sjekel rates and a currency converter.

Israëlische sjekel Stats

NameIsraëlische sjekel
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Agorat
Minor unit symbolAgorat
Top ILS conversionILS to USD
Top ILS chartILS to USD chart

Israëlische sjekel Profile

CoinsFreq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
Bank notesFreq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
Central bankBank of Israel
Users
Israël, Palestijnse Gebieden

