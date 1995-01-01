ILS - Israëlische sjekel

The Israëlische sjekel is the currency of Israël. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israëlische sjekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find Israëlische sjekel rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Israëlische sjekel
|Symbol
|₪
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Agorat
|Minor unit symbol
|Agorat
|Top ILS conversion
|ILS to USD
|Top ILS chart
|ILS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
|Central bank
|Bank of Israel
|Users
Israël, Palestijnse Gebieden
Israël, Palestijnse Gebieden
