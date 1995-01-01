ils
ILS - 以色列謝克爾

The 以色列謝克爾 is the currency of 以色列. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 以色列謝克爾 exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find 以色列謝克爾 rates and a currency converter.

以色列謝克爾 Stats

Name以色列謝克爾
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Agorat
Minor unit symbolAgorat
Top ILS conversionILS to USD
Top ILS chartILS to USD chart

以色列謝克爾 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
Bank notesFreq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
Central bankBank of Israel
Users
以色列, 巴勒斯坦地區

