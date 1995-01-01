ILS - 以色列謝克爾

The 以色列謝克爾 is the currency of 以色列. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 以色列謝克爾 exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find 以色列謝克爾 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|以色列謝克爾
|Symbol
|₪
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Agorat
|Minor unit symbol
|Agorat
|Top ILS conversion
|ILS to USD
|Top ILS chart
|ILS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
|Central bank
|Bank of Israel
|Users
以色列, 巴勒斯坦地區
