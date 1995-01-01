ils
ILS - 以色列谢克尔

The 以色列谢克尔 is the currency of 以色列. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 以色列谢克尔 exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find 以色列谢克尔 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

以色列谢克尔 Stats

Name以色列谢克尔
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Agorat
Minor unit symbolAgorat
Top ILS conversionILS to USD
Top ILS chartILS to USD chart

以色列谢克尔 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
Bank notesFreq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
Central bankBank of Israel
Users
以色列, 巴勒斯坦领土

Why are you interested in ILS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ILS email updatesGet ILS rates on my phoneGet a ILS currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07452
GBP / EUR1.18056
USD / JPY161.479
GBP / USD1.26853
USD / CHF0.903874
USD / CAD1.36739
EUR / JPY173.512
AUD / USD0.666962

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%