ILS - Israelisk shekel

The Israelisk shekel is the currency of Israel. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israelisk shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find Israelisk shekel rates and a currency converter.

Israelisk shekel Stats

NameIsraelisk shekel
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Agorat
Minor unit symbolAgorat
Top ILS conversionILS to USD
Top ILS chartILS to USD chart

Israelisk shekel Profile

CoinsFreq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
Bank notesFreq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
Central bankBank of Israel
Users
Israel, Palestinska territorierna

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07342
GBP / EUR1,18015
USD / JPY161,579
GBP / USD1,26679
USD / CHF0,904757
USD / CAD1,36897
EUR / JPY173,442
AUD / USD0,666022

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %