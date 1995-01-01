ils
ILS - Shekel israelense

The Shekel israelense is the currency of Israel. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Shekel israelense exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find Shekel israelense rates and a currency converter.

Shekel israelense Stats

NameShekel israelense
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Agorat
Minor unit symbolAgorat
Top ILS conversionILS to USD
Top ILS chartILS to USD chart

Shekel israelense Profile

CoinsFreq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
Bank notesFreq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
Central bankBank of Israel
Users
Israel, Territórios Palestinos

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07477
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,417
GBP / USD1,26878
USD / CHF0,903773
USD / CAD1,36747
EUR / JPY173,486
AUD / USD0,666923

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%