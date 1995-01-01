ILS - イスラエルシェケル

The イスラエルシェケル is the currency of イスラエル. Our currency rankings show that the most popular イスラエルシェケル exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find イスラエルシェケル rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|イスラエルシェケル
|Symbol
|₪
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Agorat
|Minor unit symbol
|Agorat
|Top ILS conversion
|ILS to USD
|Top ILS chart
|ILS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
|Central bank
|Bank of Israel
|Users
イスラエル, パレスチナ自治区
イスラエル, パレスチナ自治区
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ILS email updatesGet ILS rates on my phoneGet a ILS currency data API for my business