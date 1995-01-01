ils
ILS - イスラエルシェケル

The イスラエルシェケル is the currency of イスラエル. Our currency rankings show that the most popular イスラエルシェケル exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find イスラエルシェケル rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

イスラエルシェケル Stats

Nameイスラエルシェケル
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Agorat
Minor unit symbolAgorat
Top ILS conversionILS to USD
Top ILS chartILS to USD chart

イスラエルシェケル Profile

CoinsFreq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
Bank notesFreq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
Central bankBank of Israel
Users
イスラエル, パレスチナ自治区

Why are you interested in ILS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ILS email updatesGet ILS rates on my phoneGet a ILS currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07458
GBP / EUR1.18052
USD / JPY161.458
GBP / USD1.26856
USD / CHF0.903848
USD / CAD1.36788
EUR / JPY173.499
AUD / USD0.666679

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%