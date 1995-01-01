ils
ILS - Shequel israelí

The Shequel israelí is the currency of Israel. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Shequel israelí exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find Shequel israelí rates and a currency converter.

Shequel israelí Stats

NameShequel israelí
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Agorat
Minor unit symbolAgorat
Top ILS conversionILS to USD
Top ILS chartILS to USD chart

Shequel israelí Profile

CoinsFreq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
Bank notesFreq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
Central bankBank of Israel
Users
Israel, Territorios Palestinos

