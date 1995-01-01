ils
ILS - Siclo israeliano

The Siclo israeliano is the currency of Israele. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Siclo israeliano exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find Siclo israeliano rates and a currency converter.

Siclo israeliano Stats

NameSiclo israeliano
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Agorat
Minor unit symbolAgorat
Top ILS conversionILS to USD
Top ILS chartILS to USD chart

Siclo israeliano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
Bank notesFreq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
Central bankBank of Israel
Users
Israele, Territori palestinesi

